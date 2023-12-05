Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period.

EWJ traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,992. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

