Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

HD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.23. 842,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

