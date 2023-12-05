Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 159 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.41. 1,174,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.90.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.