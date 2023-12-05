Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.06. 75,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

