Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 136,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

