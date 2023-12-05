Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 979,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

