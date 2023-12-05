Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 2,488,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,424. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

