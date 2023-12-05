Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $398.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,558. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.53. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.08.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.