Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.71. 49,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.71. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

