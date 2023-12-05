Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.43. 2,551,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

