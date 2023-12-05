Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,843,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,959,125. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $394.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

