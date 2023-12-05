Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. The stock had a trading volume of 433,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,374. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $338.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

