Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $220,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $204,000. American Trust bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. 812,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $238.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,955.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

