Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

GTLS stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,262. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

