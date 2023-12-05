Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 171,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

