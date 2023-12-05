Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded down $7.96 on Tuesday, hitting $482.13. 339,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.17. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $505.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

