Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.51. The stock had a trading volume of 324,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,138. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

