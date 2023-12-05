Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.