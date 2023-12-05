Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 638,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

