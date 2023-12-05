Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $290.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $296.85.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

