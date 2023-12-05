Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.61. 1,653,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

