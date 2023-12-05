Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EWY traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 1,611,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

