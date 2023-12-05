Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
