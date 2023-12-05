Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.