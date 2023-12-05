Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.01. 1,115,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.