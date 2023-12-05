Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.08. 1,451,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

