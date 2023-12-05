Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 973,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.36. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.