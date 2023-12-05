Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,692. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
