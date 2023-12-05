Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,000.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 144,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,355. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

