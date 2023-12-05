Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,678,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 2,748,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

