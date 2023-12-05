Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 248,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,621. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

