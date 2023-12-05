Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 391,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,389. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

