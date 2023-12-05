Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 448 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.27. The company had a trading volume of 444,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.