Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 456 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

