Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 5,103 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. 467,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

