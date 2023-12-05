Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 522 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RYH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 342,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a market cap of $950.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

