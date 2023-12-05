Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 841 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.55. 724,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

