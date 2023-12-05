Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 844 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 211,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,934 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 226,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. 78,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

