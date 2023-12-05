Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 949 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. 297,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,825. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

