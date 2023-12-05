Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 330,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,213. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $285.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average is $258.29.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.