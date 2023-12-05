Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,226. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

