Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $307,120.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. 100,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 129,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth $391,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

