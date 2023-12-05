KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KREF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of KREF opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

