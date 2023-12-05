Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKPNY. Citigroup cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

