Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,881,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 990,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

