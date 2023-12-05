Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,179 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of Lantheus worth $21,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

