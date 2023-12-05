LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Holdings Decreased by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,553 shares during the period. LanzaTech Global comprises about 83.0% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $11,355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.