Lbp Am Sa Buys 11,392 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,412,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

