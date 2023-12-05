Lbp Am Sa Buys 27,208 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

