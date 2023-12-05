Lbp Am Sa Buys 5,126 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

