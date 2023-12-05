Lbp Am Sa Buys 58,132 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,132 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.